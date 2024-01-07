TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $142.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.22.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

