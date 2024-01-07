Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $43.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Galapagos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 513,915 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.