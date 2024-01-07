Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $43.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
GLPG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
