Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.11. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

