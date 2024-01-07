ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ATI has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

