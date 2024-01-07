Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $57,400.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
STOK opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
