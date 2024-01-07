Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $221.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

