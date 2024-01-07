Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.82.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.94 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.