James Daniel Fay Sells 25,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 9th, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.78. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

