Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $29.18

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SPR opened at $31.73 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

