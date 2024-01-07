BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo Sells 29,862 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,316,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

