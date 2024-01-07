Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

