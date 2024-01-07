Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $97,933.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HEICO Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HEI opened at $172.01 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

