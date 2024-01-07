Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 359 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.38 and its 200-day moving average is $380.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

