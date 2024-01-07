Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 359 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.38 and its 200-day moving average is $380.82.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
