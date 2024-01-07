Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $67.67

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $135,401,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.