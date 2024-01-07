Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

