Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
