Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $130,050.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DVAX stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

