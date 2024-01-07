Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 8,703 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.08 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
