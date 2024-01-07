Joshua Ballard Sells 6,250 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

