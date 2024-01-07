Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $102,644.08 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

