Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

