Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,698 shares of company stock worth $3,895,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 3,576,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 755,976 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 398,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.54. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

