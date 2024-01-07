The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
Western Union Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
Further Reading
