PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE PD opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

