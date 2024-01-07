Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $196,200.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $938.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

