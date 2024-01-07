uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

