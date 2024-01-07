Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $77.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.