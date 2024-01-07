S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.63. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

