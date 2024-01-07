Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $32.17

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

AA stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

