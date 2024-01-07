Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.