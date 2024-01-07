Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells $196,471.59 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.