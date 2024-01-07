Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $226,930.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

