Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Michael E. Sturmer Sells 6,395 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.