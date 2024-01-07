Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Michael E. Sturmer Sells 6,395 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Progyny Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

