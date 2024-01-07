Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $167,136.24 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $167,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,665,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $925,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the period.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

