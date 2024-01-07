Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Sells $272,400.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lars Norell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

