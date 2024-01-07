Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $116.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE RCL opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

