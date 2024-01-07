Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

