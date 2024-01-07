KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get KBR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $50,629,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 99.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 678,185 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.