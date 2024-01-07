Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $70.17

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

