UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

Institutional Trading of UiPath

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,850. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.