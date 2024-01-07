LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

LivePerson stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in LivePerson by 16.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $842,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

