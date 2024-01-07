Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $31.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.