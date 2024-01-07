Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

