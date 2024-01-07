Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %
ADC opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.