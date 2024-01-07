Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,050 shares of company stock worth $994,644. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

ADC opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

