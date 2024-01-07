Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZWS. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.