Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

