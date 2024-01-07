Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America decreased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills
Black Hills Price Performance
Black Hills stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Black Hills Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
