Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $31.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.