Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

