Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

