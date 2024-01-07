QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.